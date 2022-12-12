Riverton School Board convenes December 13

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, December 13 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting is set to include the election of officers, financial delegations, and appointments for the Board of Trustees.

This meeting will also include Frontier Academy Graduation for Alexis Shania Rose Behan, Dante’ Marie Buck, Cordell Lee Grover, Cameron Miles Hollaway, Kailee Jo Lynch and Kirk Thomas Wadley.

A presentation of Rec Board Volunteers of the Year – Group Award: RHS Key

Club.

There are three action items currently scheduled for Tuesday as well:

Summit West CPA Group, P.C. will present the audit report for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Matt Gonzales recommends the Board accept the audit.

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the American Heritage students to travel to Boston and New York in March 2023.

An interview committee recommends the Board offer a contract to Lawrnde (Dee) Harrison as an RHS Assistant Indoor Track Coach.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.