Riverton School Board acted on nine items Tuesday

The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees acted on nine items Tuesday night. They are as follows.

The Board adopted amended Policy 8092 “Restraint and Seclusion”; amended Administrative Regulation 8092-R “Restraint and Seclusion”; new Exhibit 8092-E “Physical Restraint and Seclusion Incident Report” on first reading.

The Board adopted the Frontier Academy calendars for the 2023 – 2024 and 2024 – 2025 school years.

Advertisement

The Board approved the job description for the Business Office Clerk as presented.

The Board accepted the resignation of Chad Fallin as a RHS Head Girls Swimming & Dive Coach effective immediately and Dr. Brooks Whitmore as a Jackson / Aspen ELC Music Teacher effective May 26, 2023.

The Board accepted the resignation of Rendezvous 4th Grade ELA Teacher Shanna Montgomery effective March 31, 2023, contingent on hiring a suitable replacement and per board policy.

The Board will offer a contract to Nicole Kelley as a Jackson Elementary School Principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

Advertisement

The Board will offer a contract to Adair Aune as a Jackson Elementary Case Manager for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board accepted the resignation of Aspen ELC Kindergarten Boost Teacher effective May 26, 2023.

The Board accepted the award of $13,000 for the Riverton High School C.A.N. (Changing Attitudes Now) room from the Fremont County School District #25 Recreation Board.

Advertisement

The meeting attachments can be found online here, and the meeting can also be viewed here.