Riverton Rotary presents free holiday movies at the Acme

Get into the Christmas spirit with some classic holiday films this week at the Acme Theater in Riverton. The Riverton Rotary Club along with Mick Pryor Edward Jones and the Reach Foundation are presenting three free films this week.

Wednesday, December 21st at 3:00 pm

Babes in Toyland (1961)

Thursday, December 22nd at 3:00 pm

Hans Brinker and the Silver Skates (1962)

Friday, December 23rd at 3:00 pm

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)

A special thank you to Mick Pryer, Edward Jones Financial Advisor and the Reach Foundation for helping make this all possible.