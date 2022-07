Grab your cowboy hats and come down to the Riverton Branch Library to learn the basics of roping, July 21st from 1-2pm.

Kids age 5-12 can try their hand at roping various dummies, with input from our summer intern Chris, or enter one of our stick horse barrel races to see who can be the fastest in the West!

Ropers and racers must be registered by July 19th.

For more information or to register, call 307-856-3556 or stop by!

When: July 21st, 1-2pm

Where: The Riverton Branch Library

Who: Ages 5-12