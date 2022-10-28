Riverton resident arrested Thursday after crashing into school bus; no injuries were reported

The aftermath of a truck vs school bus crash at the intersection of East Pershing and North 12th East. h/t Ron Howard photo

(Riverton, WY) – 63-year-old Jonathan Engavo was arrested yesterday afternoon, October 27, for Driving While Under the Influence, No Driver’s License, and No Insurance, according to the Riverton Police Department RPD arrest log released Friday.

The arrest took place after Engavo reportedly struck a 2022 Bluebird school bus at the intersection of East Pershing and North 12th East.

The report indicates that he was then “uncooperative on scene and displayed obvious signs of intoxication.”

The wreck caused “major damage” to Engavo’s pickup, and smashed the rear bumper and quarter panel of the bus.

None of the occupants of the bus were injured.

