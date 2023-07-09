Riverton residence hit by bullet on July 6; suspect unknown

County 10 Staff
h/t RPD

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton Police Department (RPD) officers received reports of gunshots in the 3000 block of Riverside Drive Thursday night, July 6.

“Officers arrived and found damage to one window on a home,” RPD Chief Eric Hurtado shared with County 10. “The window on the riverbed side of the house appeared to have been hit one time by gunfire.”

Chief Hurtado shared that no injuries were reported, and that RPD is working with Wind River Police in the investigation.

No suspects have been arrested at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call Riverton Police Department; (307) 856-4891

