The 42nd annual Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally kicks off this weekend on July 15-17th, alongside the Rocky Mountain Rebels car show.

You can expect to find over 20 beautifully colored hot air balloons in Riverton during the Balloon Rally. We’re especially excited about their special shapes: Off the Wall (which is upside down Humpty Dumpty) and Humpty Dumpty.

Along with their usual tethered balloon rides, balloon launch, and Kiwanis pancake breakfast, the Balloon Rally is featuring a bigger, more exciting Balloon Glow on Saturday July, 16th at 7:00pm!

The Balloon Glow event will feature live music from Barcode 307, a variety of food trucks, beer stand, and fireworks to end the evening. Bring a lawn chair and expect lots of fun for the whole family!

