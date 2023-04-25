Riverton Rampage Rumble saw lots of local soccer success

Wyatt Burichka
(Riverton, WY) – It was a big weekend for Fremont County with the Riverton Rampage Rumble Soccer Tournament taking place last Saturday and Sunday. Fremont County teams fared well with a few squads advancing to the championship games.

The event saw teams from all around the state including Casper, Douglas, Green River, Rock Springs, Cody, Worland, Lander, Sheridan, and Rawlins.

Results for Fremont County:

Girls

  • Riverton Rampage 8U Gold- 1st Place
  • Lander Strikers 8U Silver – 1st Place
  • Riverton Rampage 12U Gold – 1st Place

Boys

  • Riverton Rampage 8U Gold – 2nd Place
  • Riverton Rampage 12U Silver – 2nd Place

Check out the collection of photos over the weekend.

