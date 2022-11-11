Riverton Raiders Legion Baseball Program looking for Manager & Assistant Coaches

(Riverton, WY) Manager & Assistant Coaches Opportunities A, B, C Legion Baseball

The Riverton Raiders Legion Baseball Program is growing and we are excited for the upcoming season and looking for a Manager and Assistant Coaches for players 13-18.

The Manager will coach the “A” Team, provide leadership for the “B” and “C” Teams and supervise the assistant coaches.

Advertisement

The Assistant coaches will coach the A, B, and C Teams.

All applicants must possess a high level of integrity, have strong baseball experience and knowledge, and be able to manage the players in a professional manner. The Manager will work directly with the Riverton Raiders Legion Post 19 Board to further develop the program, and to create, maintain, and promote a positive culture. All candidates must be able to pass a drug test and thorough background checks.

Candidates need to have a flexible schedule to accommodate the practices, travel games, and state tournaments (25 to 55 games depending on team). Pre Season Indoor practice will be held February through March and outdoor will be held April through May depending on weather. Season games are held May through August based on team’s performance.

Application Instructions- Email: [email protected] with your resume, and a cover letter outlining your baseball experience, and your experience as a manager, coach, and/or assistant coach.

Advertisement

Deadline: January 30, 2023 @ 5 PM MST