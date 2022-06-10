Riverton Raiders to host a camp for youth players

(Fremont County, WY) – The Riverton Raiders are staying busy this season. A mini-camp will begin next week Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15 for young athletes to improve their skills and work with the Raiders. The camp is for kids ages 5-12 years old with different times for the age groups.

Here are details about the camp and times:

The camp cost $50 per kid.

5-8 years old 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

9-12 years old 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The camp will take place at Roy Peck Field located by Central Wyoming College.

Registration is open through this Sunday at 8 p.m. Contact the Raiders if you have any questions.