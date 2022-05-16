Riverton Raiders fall in double header

(Fremont County, WY) – The Riverton Raiders had their regular season home opener last Saturday when they faced off against Cody in a double-header.

Game one would see extra innings when the Raiders came back from a 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the sixth. The Cubs would defeat Riverton 6-3 in the eight innings. Derrick DeVries would pitch seven innings recording six strikeouts and allowing six hits and three runs.

Game two saw the Raiders jump to a 6-3 lead after two innings. Riverton would record at least one run in the first four innings, but Cody was able to score a run in every inning. The Cubs would complete the sweep over the Raiders with a 21-8 victory. Nathan Hutchison would record two hits and an RBI; while Derives would record five RBIs in the loss.

Riverton’s next contest will be on May 27, when they travel to Green River for a tournament.