(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is seeking assistance identifying the following suspect in reference to a theft, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on December 28. h/t RPD Facebook page photo h/t RPD Facebook page photo



If you recognize or can identify the individual, please contact Officer Bhagya Nethicumara at the Riverton Police department, 307-856-4891.