Riverton Pink Ribbon Run happening Saturday – Make a difference!

The Riverton Pink Ribbon Run on Saturday, July 30th is finally here! This family-friendly event includes a children’s area, fun booths and a 5k walk or run. Get ready to have a great time while encouraging team building, raising awareness of your community support, and making a difference in the lives of Wyoming women and men.

Registration will begin promptly at 7:00 am with the race starting at 8:00 am at the SageWest Riverton Campus. Registration is easy, just use the QR code or go to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.

With your help, we can change the devastating impact of breast cancer!

Are you a survivor? You can join other survivors at the Survivor Celebration Breakfast from 6:30-7:30 am at the SageWest Riverton Cafeteria on the day of the race. The Survivor Ceremony starts at 7:30 am, right before the start of the race.

Survivors can RSVP for the breakfast at [email protected]. And as always, survivors always register for the race for FREE!

If you have registered, pick up your packet on Friday, July 29 at Sunset Park between 5 and 6 pm. Otherwise, you can pick it up on Saturday morning at the run/walk.

Please feel free to email [email protected] or call 307-840-WBCI to learn more.