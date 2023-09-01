Riverton Peace Mission to present a Star Quilt to Riverton Police Chief Saturday

(Arapahoe, WY) – Following the Grand Entry for the Northern Arapaho 75th Anniversary Powwow on Saturday, September 2, the Riverton Peace Mission will present Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado with a Star Quilt made by Betty Matthews.

“The Riverton Peace Mission is working on establishing our relationships with Riverton City Officials,” RPM said in a Facebook post. “We are working with the City Council in the Unhoused Taskforce and also have started building a relationship with the Riverton Police Department and their new Chief of Police, Eric Hurtado. We have shared our data about harmful policing practices within Riverton and hope to approach this problem through all avenues, including, but not limited to, working with the police department. We welcome Eric Hurtado to Riverton and hope that in this new relationship we can address the harm that too many of our community members face.” h/t RPM