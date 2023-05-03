Riverton Peace Mission hosting MMIP webinar Thursday ahead of weekend March for Justice

The Riverton Peace Mission’s monthly webinar series continues Thursday with a presentation about Missing and Murder Indigenous Persons concerns on the Wind River Reservation.

MMIP Wind River coordinator Nicole Wagon will lead the conversation, which will focus on “concerns about under-reporting and adequate follow-up (that) continue today locally and nationally for Tribal people,” according to a press release.

“Wagon lost two daughters, and so she personally knows the impact,” the RPM said. “She serves on the governor’s task force and was instrumental in promoting a bill that was adopted by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2023 to expand alerts for missing children to also include missing adults.”

Wagon is also involved in planning for the MMIP Wind River March For Justice, which is scheduled to take place this weekend.

For more information or to register for Thursday’s RPM event, click here.