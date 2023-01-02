Riverton Peace Mission continues online event series with discussion on institutional racism

The Riverton Peace Mission’s new monthly online event series continues this week with a discussion titled “What is Institutional Racism?”

“I know – it may feel heavy to start the new year off with such a big topic,” RPM co-chair Chesie Lee said in an email about the event. “But I invite you to lean into that discomfort with me so we can do some learning together.”

Over the past several months, the Riverton Peace Mission has been gathering signatures for a petition asking the Riverton City Council to address racism locally.

“As we ask governments and service providers to address racism, we need to understand what racism is and its origins as a social construct to justify slavery and colonization,” the RPM states. “We must understand the racism built into our institutions, such as policing, that perpetuates injustice, poverty and oppression.”

The Zoom event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Click here to register.