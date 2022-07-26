Riverton PD holds Seat Belt and Bike Safety Rodeo this Friday

Young cyclists are invited to join the Riverton Police Department and Injury Prevention Services at the Seat Belt and Bike Safety Rodeo this coming Friday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riverton Library parking lot.

Free bikes will be given away by RPD (while supplies last), and new properly-fitted helmets will also be given away.

There will be a Bicycles Skills Course set up, a Seat Belt Convincer Demo, and other activities. Frontier Ambulance and the Riverton Fire Department will also participate and have an ambulance and fire truck present at the event.

For more information, contact Injury Prevention Services at 307-856-2821.