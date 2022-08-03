Riverton offers city administrator position to public works director, pending contract approval

Kyle Butterfield has been offered the open Riverton city administrator job, pending contract approval.

He currently serves as Riverton’s public works director.

The Riverton City Council voted to offer him the job after a two-hour executive session at the end of a regular meeting Tuesday.

Advertisement

There was no discussion before the vote, which took place after 11 p.m.

On Wednesday, Butterfield said he is looking forward to speaking publicly about the position once the contract approval process is complete.

The council accepted city administrator Tony Tolstedt’s resignation last month.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.