Riverton Mineral and Gem Society presents 2022 State Rock Show June 10-12

The Riverton Mineral and Gem Society is hosting the 2022 State Rock Show on June 10th-12th at the Fremont Center, 1010 Fairgrounds Rd in Riverton, WY.

When: June 10th – 12th (Friday 12-8) (Saturday 9-5) (Sunday 10-3)

Where: Fremont Center @ the Fremont County Fairgrounds

Cost: Adults $2 Kids under 13, FREE

Bring the family and enjoy looking at gems, jewelry, minerals, fossils and lapidary supplies from nearly thirty vendors! For the kids, let them enjoy the sand box, grab bags, lucky wheel and displays. There will also be a silent auction, door prizes, raffles, demos, and field trips.