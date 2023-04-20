Riverton Middle School students need help getting to National Science Olympiad [LISTEN]

(Fremont County, WY) – Riverton Middle School students have had a long history of performing well in science. And the 2023 school year was no different. Teacher Sarah Fanning’s Science Olympiad group took first place at this month’s state competition in Casper. The championship provided RMS an invitation to the national contest in May.

15 Spartans are hoping to travel to Wichita, Kansas May 19-20 where they’ll compete against other state champions from around the country in 23 different events. The competition ranges from building things to test taking. Fanning explained that these 12 and 13-year-olds are working at high school and college levels.

As is the case with travel, especially for 15 students, there are costs involved. To help offset some of the financial burden, RMS has organized a raffle opportunity. A couple of lucky winners can get their hands on either a Yeti cooler or a new chainsaw.

Tickets can be purchased by coordinating with a Science Olympiad student, contacting Riverton Middle School, (307) 856-9443 or e-mailing Sarah Fanning: [email protected]

Sarah joined KOVE’s Today in the 10 Radio Show this week to tell us more about the opportunity! Listen in the player below, or subscribe to the County 10 Podcast.