We’re excited to show you what we’ve been working on during the past busy weeks! Our hospital is taking shape, and it incorporates so many vital elements that will benefit our community.

Join us at an open house on Tuesday, March 7 to see the latest hospital designs and floor plans. It will be 5:30–7:30 pm at Reach Foundation, with a brief update at 6:30 pm. We’d love to chat with you and answer any questions you may have.

