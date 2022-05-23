Riverton man found guilty of sexual abuse

(Lander, WY) – 43-year-old David Munda, of Riverton, was found guilty of multiple charges of sexual abuse and battery by a Fremont County jury on Friday evening, May 20th after a week-long trial.

In August 2021, four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the fourth degree, soliciting to engage in illicit sexual relations, attempt to commit sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and a misdemeanor charge for battery were all filed against Munda.

These charges stem from sexual assaults that were reported to have occurred over a 12-year span and include him punching the victim in the head.

Advertisement

Prosecuting the case were Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun and Fremont County Deputy Attorney Seth Griswold. Munda was represented by defense attorneys Kate Strike and Jeff Stanbury.

His sentencing date will be set within 60-90 days. Four of the charges hold a maximum penalty of 50 years of imprisonment, totaling 200 years.

Additional charges were filed against Munda for child abuse and sexual assault in separate incidents. Those charges are still pending.