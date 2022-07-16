Riverton man faces two felony charges after threatening two individuals with firearm, firing shot into air

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 27-year-old Riverton man Gerald Frazer faces felony charges for aggravated assault and battery, as well as possession, manufacture or disposition of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, for a reported incident occurring on July 7.

Frazer is alleged to have forcibly entered a Riverton residence and threatened an individual with a firearm, and to have held a second person at gunpoint moments later.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 20.

The Riverton Police Department (RPD) was dispatched to a local apartment complex after receiving reports of a subject pointing a gun at another individual, according to court documents filed on July 8.

Upon arrival, the victim informed the responding RPD officer that Frazer had “kicked the door to his apartment in, and pointed a gun at him.”

The officer then learned Frazer was around the corner of the building, and still had the gun.

Once there, the officer observed Frazer holding the weapon under the chin of another individual, at which point he drew his handgun and ordered Frazer to put his to the ground.

Frazer then reportedly began yelling about the first victim, and walked out of view to the other side of the building while still aiming the gun at the second individual’s chin.

Frazer was then seen firing a shot into the air by another officer as he made his way to a nearby picnic table to sit down.

After speaking with a third officer, Frazer ultimately tossed the weapon to the ground and approached the officers, hands raised, without further incident.

The maximum penalty for an aggravated assault and battery felony charge is 10 years imprisonment.

The maximum penalty for a possession, manufacture or disposition of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent felony charge is 5 years imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.

County 10 will provide more information on the case as it progresses, which can be found here.