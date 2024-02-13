Riverton man faces life in prison, $1M fine for aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping charges

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of sexual/violent assault that me be triggering to some readers.

(Fremont County, WY) – Riverton man Tyler Roman faces up to life imprisonment and $1,000,000 in fines for a reported assault that took place on January 17, 2024 according to federal Court documents.

Roman faces four Counts total, which are listed below with their specific sentencings:

Aggravated Sexual Abuse: up to life imprisonment, up to $250,000 fine, 5 years to life supervised release, $100 special assessment

Sexual Abuse: up to life imprisonment, $250,000 fine, 5 years to life supervised release, $100 special assessment

Assault by Strangulation: up to 10 years imprisonment, up to $250,000 fine, 3 years supervised release, $100 special assessment

Kidnapping: up to life imprisonment, up to $250,000 fine, 5 years to life supervised release, $100 special assessment

Court documents state that on the night of January 17, Roman was picked up at a Riverton area bar by the victim, and the two later ended up at another bar in Kinnear.

The victim reportedly did not remember leaving this bar or when they switched into Romans truck, but she ultimately woke up as he was forcing her to perform oral sex on him in an area she believed to be on Blue Sky Highway in Ethete.

Roman proceeded to beat and strangle the victim until she went in and out of consciousness, Court documents continue, which worsened the more she fought.

The victim reportedly tried to escape when Roman momentarily left the truck, but he was able to reenter the vehicle and told her “if she tried to get away, he would kill her.”

Roman once again made the victim lose consciousness, this time by reported suffocation, at which point he forcibly raped her.

The victim told agents that when she came to, thoughts of escape were stopped by the fear of having to flee in the cold temperatures, and by Roman’s continued threats stating “I am going to kill you,” and “you deserve this.”

The victim said that agreeing with Roman was her only hope of calming him down, and that she ultimately had no recollection of when he ended up driving back to his residence in Riverton.

The last thing the victim stated she remembered was fleeing to a relative’s house.

The victim also told agents she “believed she was going to die,” and said that it had been approximately one year since the last time Roman assaulted her, but that this was “the worst of all previous assaults.”

After receiving the initial dispatch call for the assault, Wind River Police Department officers later made contact with the victim, who had “injuries to her face” and an eye that was “swollen shut.”

The victim then informed the officers she estimated she was “held and raped” for “4-6 hours.”

On January 25, a warrant was issued for Roman’s arrest, which was later executed on February 7 outside of a Riverton area bar, according to Court documents and eyewitness accounts.

Roman’s detention hearing and preliminary examination are set for February 14, in Lander, before the Honorable Judge Teresa McKee.

Roman faces a total of life imprisonment, $1,000,000 in fines, 5 years to life of supervised release, and $400 in special assessment fees.

County 10 will provide updates on Roman’s case, which can be viewed here.