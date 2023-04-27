Riverton Lady Wolverine soccer players join KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ [LISTEN]

(Fremont County, WY) – Riverton High School girls soccer is off to a great start and they have a very special game coming up this weekend. The annual Pink Game will be held Friday at RHS and will benefit Riverton cancer patients.

Evanston visits Riverton Friday. JV will kick off action at 3:00 p.m. with varsity girls at 5:00 p.m. and varsity boys around 7:00 p.m.

To discuss the latest RHS soccer happenings, KOVE’s Today in the 10 Show had the chance to chat with Lady Wolverines Head Coach Tanya Santee, and seniors Macee Brown, Olivia Bradley and Jordyn Anderson.

To listen, click the player below or find the County 10 Podcast anywhere you find podcasts! Today in the 10 airs live weekday mornings 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on 1330 AM and 107.7 FM KOVE, or streaming here!