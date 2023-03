The Riverton Ice Hockey 14U team will play Rock Springs Sunday, March 5 for the 2023 WAHL 14U B State Championship after beating both Gillette and Jackson.

“So extraordinarily proud of this group of young men!” the announcement said on Facebook. “This is a Bantam team that almost wasn’t….Made up of some of the greatest and grittiest kids you’ll ever meet!”

Way to go! 🎉

