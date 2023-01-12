Riverton Hospital land purchase complete

(Riverton, WY) — Riverton Medical District is pleased to announce that another milestone has been reached in the progress toward a new hospital for Riverton and surrounding communities. On January 12, 2023, the purchase of the property was finalized.

“This land ownership now allows the next phase of building our new state-of-the-art hospital to begin,” said Corte McGuffey, Riverton Medical District board chair. “We’re excited to take this important step and look forward to bringing a locally owned and locally governed healthcare option to our area.”

Riverton Medical District has purchased 8 acres of land in the Eastern Shoshone Business Park, across from Hampton Inn on Federal Boulevard. This is adjoined by a donation of 4 acres of land from Shoshone Indian Tribe Tribal Acquisition (SITTA) LLC, making a total of 12 acres for the hospital campus.

“We are full of gratitude for SITTA and land developer Steve Wilson for their commitment to this project, and for standing beside us as we worked to secure the funding for this land,” McGuffey said.

Chairman John St. Clair of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe stated, “We are pleased that the hospital project for Riverton Medical District is going forward. The project will benefit Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation by expanding much needed medical services at reasonable rates.”

Riverton Medical District will use the next few snowy months to finalize the design and construction plans for the hospital in preparation for breaking ground later this year.

In November of 2022, Riverton Medical District announced that it has secured $54 million in funding needed to build a new hospital after the Wyoming Loan and Investment Board approved a $10 million grant from the State of Wyoming for the project. Sampson Construction in Cheyenne, WY has been selected as the project’s general contractor.

