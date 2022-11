(Riverton, WY) Riverton Volunteer Fire Department led a line of decorated vehicles up and down Main Street for a special Friday Night Cruise on the evening of Veterans Day.

Veterans, families of veterans, and participants honoring veterans in the cruise rallied in Sutherland’s parking lot on North Federal, processed up Main Street to CWC for the turnaround, then headed back down Main Street. Friday Night Cruise honoring veterans on the evening of Veterans Day head back down Main Street. h/t Carol Harper