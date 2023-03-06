Riverton hockey teams had strong finishes at State Championships

The 14U and Black 10U B headed into championship games Sunday, and both teams brought home 2nd place wins.

The Bantam State Championship 14U was between Riverton and Rock Springs. It was a close game, with a final score of 6-5 in favor of Rock Springs.

A few words about the 14U team were shared on Facebook, which can be read here.

The 10U B Division Championship was between Riverton and Gillette. The final score was 6-12 in favor of Gillette.

Coach Chris shared a few words on Facebook about the Black 10U B team, which can be read here. Black 10U B (h/t Riverton Ice Hockey via Facebook)