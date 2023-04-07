Riverton High School senior tackles live interview with NFL All-Pro at breakfast event

(Riverton, WY) — “You’ve heard of David Letterman, Jay Leno and Johnny Carson, and now live from Riverton, Riverton’s own–Jackson Hill–will interview former NFL All-Pro Josh Norman at the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton’s 3rd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast,” said Curt Galitz, Boys & Girls Club of Riverton board member.

The interview takes place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Fremont Center, and honors the Honorable Wes Roberts for his commitment and extensive contributions to improving the community, including the lives of youth and families in Riverton.

Norman, who is a former NFL All-Pro and current player, has played for several teams and is a Boys & Girls Club of America trustee, philanthropist, TV and radio personality. He made it to the finals on the television show, Dancing with the Stars, and finished as the runner-up. Norman will be answering audience questions, which will be facilitated by Hill.

Senior Class President at Riverton High School, Jackson Hill is a three-sport varsity athlete, earning many awards along the way, including two all-state awards in swimming. Hill is a member of the National Honor Society and the Riverton C.A.N. Club. In his fifth year as an FFA member, he recently received his Wyoming FFA State Degree and is a 4-H Junior Leader. He received the elite UW Trustees’ Scholars Award and plans to major in Kinesiology at the University of Wyoming, hoping to attend medical school.

Upon learning he was selected to interview Norman, he was speechless. “I thought, ‘No way am I interviewing Josh Norman! That’s impossible!’ I was truly shocked,” Hill said.

The breakfast celebrates the game-changing impact the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton is having upon youth. There is no cost to attend the breakfast, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the work of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton. For more information, please visit http://www.bgccw.org/our-events/3rd-annual-riverton-awards-recognition-breakfast/