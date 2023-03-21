Riverton Gymnasts Rock State – Six qualify for regional competition major fundraiser underway

Chloe Newberry flying – {h/t Riverton Gymnastics}

The Riverton Gymnastics team competed well at the state competition last weekend, with Chloe Newberry winning the Junior B age division. Moya Hutchison in mid-air on the bars – {h/t Riverton Gymnastics}

She was joined by Moya Hutchison who placed second in the Junior C division, and Kaeli Hancock who was also runner-up in the Class A group. Kaeli Hancock worked the beam – {h/t Riverton Gymnastics}

Also competing in the C Division were Lizzy Hauser who tallied 35.225 points, and Caroline King who scored 34.475.

Lizzy Hauser with her state medals – {h/t Riverton Gymnastics}

Caroline King in a floor routine {h/t Riverton Gymnastics}

Mary Witzel, a Platinum gymnast, placed fifth in the state competition. Mary Witzel soared high – {h/t Riverton Gymnastics}

The entire team qualified for regional competition, with Witzel headed to Aurora, Colorado beginning May 5 to compete in her regional.

Newberry, Hancock, Hutchison, King, and Hauser will all compete in Houston, Texas from April 28 to 30.

To qualify for regional competition gymnasts must score at least 34 out of a possible 40 points in state competition.

“We are excited about this incredible opportunity,” the mothers of these girls said as a group, “These six girls are very talented and have the skills and determination to do very well at Regionals this year. It is also a wonderful opportunity for them to compete against girls and teams that they would not normally play, and to compete at some of the highest levels in the United States,”

This trip is exciting but involves a major financial commitment. All proceeds from this fundraising effort will go toward the meet registration fees and team travel expenses (gas, plane tickets, hotels).