Riverton Fire Department won 2023 Wyoming State Fireman’s Association Drill Competition

(Riverton, WY) – The 90th annual Wyoming State Fireman’s Association Drill Competition has taken place over the past three days at the Riverton Drill Field.

The competition was tough, with firefighters from all over the state gathering together to participate in speed trials.

Riverton Fire Department took 1st place (128.48), Afton City was 2nd (134.46), and Newcastle was 3rd (137.5).

In celebration, they took a ride on a fire truck through Riverton. Check it out in the video below.

Check out the Riverton Fire Department (Wyoming) Facebook page for videos and photos of the competitions.