Riverton father recently charged with two felony counts of child abuse pleads ‘not guilty;’ jury trial set for May 2023

(Lander, WY) – 27-year-old Anthony Long pled “not guilty” at his December 13 arraignment hearing today, overseen by the Honorable Judge Jason Conder.

A jury trial has been set for May 15, 2023.

Long faces two counts of child abuse after his 24-day-old twin daughters were discovered to have broken bones, bruising and other injuries after examination at an area hospital back in November.

Child abuse is a felony with a maximum penalty of not more than ten years imprisonment.

County 10 will provide further information on Long’s case as it becomes available, which can be found here.