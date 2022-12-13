Riverton father recently charged with two felony counts of child abuse pleads ‘not guilty;’ jury trial set for May 2023

County 10 Staff
County 10 Staff
Adobe Stock

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – 27-year-old Anthony Long pled “not guilty” at his December 13 arraignment hearing today, overseen by the Honorable Judge Jason Conder.

A jury trial has been set for May 15, 2023.

Advertisement

Long faces two counts of child abuse after his 24-day-old twin daughters were discovered to have broken bones, bruising and other injuries after examination at an area hospital back in November.

Child abuse is a felony with a maximum penalty of not more than ten years imprisonment.

County 10 will provide further information on Long’s case as it becomes available, which can be found here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.