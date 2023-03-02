Riverton father charged with child abuse changes plea to ‘guilty’ ahead of scheduled May jury trial; further sentencing now awaits

(Riverton, WY) – A change of plea hearing for 27-year-old Anthony Long was held today, March 2, overseen by the Honorable Judge Condor.

Long faces two counts of child abuse after his 24-day-old twin daughters were discovered to have broken bones and other injuries back in November of 2022.

Initially Long pled “not guilty” and a May jury trial was ordered, but on January 27 a plea agreement was filed on his behalf, functioning as a ‘cold plea.’

During the factual basis questioning from Long’s Counsel Jonathan Gerard at today’s hearing, it was determined that Long did indeed cause the injuries to his two daughters, and was “acting recklessly,” albeit without the “intention” to do harm.

Both Judge Conder and Prosecutor Patrick LeBrun accepted the factual basis, with LeBrun requiring that it be known that Long “used an unreasonable amount of force.”

The Court went on to conditionally accept the plea.

Before the court makes any further decisions, Judge Conder ordered a Pre-Sentence Investigation Report with a hopeful March 31 completion, at which point an estimated date for ensuing sentencing will be known.

County 10 will provide updates as they become available, which can be found here.