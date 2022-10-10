Riverton falls to Douglas on Senior Night

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wolverines are now on the outside looking in when it comes to playoff seeding after their Senior Night was spoiled by the Douglas Bearcats 56-7 on Friday.
The Bearcats jumped out to a 14 point lead from a 12 yard passing touchdown from Trey Rinn to Jackson Hughes and a 20 yard rushing yard touchdown by Rinn. Riverton had their lone score in the second quarter when Brayden Vincent rushed for a 13 yard to the end-zone. The second quarter however was when Douglas scored 28 points and entered halftime with a 42-7 lead.
The Bearcats tacked on two more touchdowns, one in the third and one in the fourth and remain undefeated in conference play with a 56-7 victory over Riverton.
With two weeks left in the regular season. Riverton mathematically still has a chance to make the post season. It won’t be an easy challenge though, when the Wolverines head to Buffalo this Friday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. John Gabrielsen will have the call on 105.1 Jack FM and streaming on the County 10 YouTube and Facebook pages.
Check out the full game here
Riverton 0 7 0 0 – 7
Douglas 14 28 7 7 – 56
Stats from the Wolverines
Passing
- Nathan Hutchison 10-21, 116 Yards
- Blake Gantebeinen 2-3, 24 Yards
Rushing
- Dominic Payne 11-89
- Nathan Hutchison 11-42
- Braden Vincent 3-16
- Hunter Reiman 5-33
- Ty Sheets 2-2
- Blake Gantenbien 1-4
Receiving
- Ty Sheets 3-50
- Nick McIntosh 5-40
- Kade Gabrielsen 2-26
- Branson Satlsgaver 1-12
- Hunter Saltsgaver 1-12