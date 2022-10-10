Riverton falls to Douglas on Senior Night

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka
Riverton quarterback Nathan Hutchison threw the ball to Nick McIntosh. {h/t Randy Tucker}

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wolverines are now on the outside looking in when it comes to playoff seeding after their Senior Night was spoiled by the Douglas Bearcats 56-7 on Friday.

The Bearcats jumped out to a 14 point lead from a 12 yard passing touchdown from Trey Rinn to Jackson Hughes and a 20 yard rushing yard touchdown by Rinn. Riverton had their lone score in the second quarter when Brayden Vincent rushed for a 13 yard to the end-zone. The second quarter however was when Douglas scored 28 points and entered halftime with a 42-7 lead.

Dominick Payne had a solid rushing effort against Douglas {h/t Randy Tucker}
Riverton defenders closed in on Douglas running back Karson Ewing. {h/t Randy Tucker}
Nick Mcintosh jumped to catch a pass. {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Bearcats tacked on two more touchdowns, one in the third and one in the fourth and remain undefeated in conference play with a 56-7 victory over Riverton.

Advertisement

With two weeks left in the regular season. Riverton mathematically still has a chance to make the post season. It won’t be an easy challenge though, when the Wolverines head to Buffalo this Friday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. John Gabrielsen will have the call on 105.1 Jack FM and streaming on the County 10 YouTube and Facebook pages.

Check out the full game here

Riverton 0 7 0 0 – 7

Douglas 14 28 7 7 – 56

Advertisement

Stats from the Wolverines

Passing

  • Nathan Hutchison 10-21, 116 Yards
  • Blake Gantebeinen 2-3, 24 Yards

Rushing

Advertisement
  • Dominic Payne 11-89
  • Nathan Hutchison 11-42
  • Braden Vincent 3-16
  • Hunter Reiman 5-33
  • Ty Sheets 2-2
  • Blake Gantenbien 1-4

Receiving

  • Ty Sheets 3-50
  • Nick McIntosh 5-40
  • Kade Gabrielsen 2-26
  • Branson Satlsgaver 1-12
  • Hunter Saltsgaver 1-12
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.