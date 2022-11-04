Riverton falls to defending champs in first round of state volleyball

(Casper, WY) – The Lady Wolverines earned their ticket to the state tournament after defeating Rock Springs in a win or go home match last week. The Lady Wolverines opened the state tournament taking on Laramie in the first round and falling in four sets.

Riverton kept up with the Lady Plainsmen in the first set but would fall 25-17. The second saw the only win for the Lady Wolverines winning 25-22. Laramie pulled away in the final two sets of the match winning set three 25-17 and 25-14 in the fourth set.

With the loss, Riverton falls to the consolation side of the bracket against Thunder Basin at 1 p.m. A win will allow the Lady Wolverines to play in the final day of the volleyball season, a loss will end their season.

