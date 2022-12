(Riverton, WY) – If you thought to yourself that that it felt “extra cold” yesterday, you were not imagining things, especially for folks in Riverton.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a -9 degree temperature was recorded at the Riverton Airport yesterday morning.

The previous record was 0 degrees, set in 2015.

It is unsure if more record breaking temperatures are in store in the near future, but more cold and snow are expected today and tomorrow.