Riverton employee chosen as Black Hills Energy Volunteer of the Year

(Riverton, WY) — A community is woven together by the strengths and gifts that its

residents share with each other to make their hometowns a great place. Much of that work is done by local unsung heroes who volunteer countless hours to help those in need or roll up their sleeves to do the hard work that needs done to make our communities great.

“Each year, Black Hills Energy employees honor one of their own – a team member who exemplifies the company’s value of giving back to the community,” said Mark Stege, vice president of Wyoming operations. “In Wyoming, we’re very pleased to announce that Scott Walters from our gas operations team in Riverton has been named our Wyoming Volunteer of the Year.”

“Employees who connect locally to give to their community deserve appreciation,” said Stege. “Nominations for this award come from within teams who see an individual’s efforts in and outside of Black Hills Energy every day. There is no better recognition than from your peers.”

Along with his duties as a Service Specialist 4, Scott has deep ties to the community, spending time outside of work volunteering with such organizations as the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, Fremont County Search & Rescue, Special Deputy Sheriffs, Local Emergency Planning Committee, and County Fair Board. Scott also participates in the Mid-Winter Fire School, Wyoming Fireman’s Association, Riverton Elks Lodge, Fremont County Coroner’s Office and as an ordained minister.

As a volunteer firefighter for 23 years, Scott has served in nearly every role in the agency including Fireman, Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, Fire Chief, and now Trustee. Scott also served as the Chairman of the Mid-Winter Fire School for 12 years, and works part time for the County Coroner’s Office, as job which started as a volunteer assignment 15 years ago.

Scott says what he liked most about serving his community is the satisfaction of being able to help with Fremont County youth or helping someone in both difficult and exciting times in their lives, adding, “It’s just what I do. I think volunteering makes you a better person.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of Scott and this well-deserved recognition,” said Stege. “On behalf of the entire Black Hills Energy team, we would like to say ‘thank you’ for making our communities a better place for all.”

