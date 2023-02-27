Riverton Downtowners Main Street Alliance holds meeting on March 8

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Downtowners Main Street Alliance invites all downtown business owners to attend the next meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at Shelle Anderson Photography, 612 East Main Street.

On the agenda will be a discussion about the new Wyoming Main Street Coordinating Program, with a focus on the corridor between Federal and The Depot Restaurant on South 1st Street. Business owners are invited to come with their input.

“All business owners, not just Main Street’s, should have an interest in this program,” said Traci Cooper, President of the Riverton Downtowners. “A lot happens on Main Street throughout the year, like parades, cruises, festivals and such…we want to work with the City and our wonderful community groups, and include everyone in our strategic planning and setting our goals for the next 3-5 years.”

Also on the agenda will be the planning of 2023 events and activities, which includes bringing back the “Krazy Daze” sidewalk sale event being planned in conjunction with Arts In Action’s Day in the Park on July 8. Future plans for the annual Riverton Fall Harvest Festival slated for Saturday, September 23, and scheduling out special monthly events will also be discussed.

For more information about the Riverton Downtowners Main Street Alliance, visit their website at RivertonDowntowners.org, email [email protected], or contact Traci Cooper at 307-840-0405.