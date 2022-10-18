Riverton council to consider ice-racing proposal for local ponds on East Monroe

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda for the evening includes a proposal from the Wyoming Off-Road Racing Association to use the ponds at 2581 E. Monroe Ave. for ice racing.

The group promotes off-road motorcycle racing throughout the state, with a club in Riverton that “has been involved in putting together ice racing events on Boysen Reservoir,” staff said in a memo.

“These races are very popular and resemble those that were part of the Wild West Winter Carnival from previous years,” the memo states.

The association has “enjoyed the use of Boysen Reservoir,” staff said, but local organizers believe the ponds on East Monroe will be a “better fit for the events.”

“First, the ponds are more stable and will freeze sooner than the reservoir,” staff said. “Second, the local ponds are more accessible for local spectators.

“Finally, the association believes that by bringing the races closer to town, Riverton will see increased patronage of local restaurants, gas stations, and other commercial centers.”

Bid awards

Tuesday’s council agenda also includes two bid awards.

The first is for $277,200 to replace a 28-year-old rooftop unit at City Hall that has “recently had significant maintenance and service issues,” staff said in a memo.

The unit in question is the largest one on the building, and it covers the “majority of the facility,” so “when it goes offline, there are significant heating, ventilation and cooling issues at City Hall,” the memo says.

The Riverton City Council will consider awarding a $277,200 bid Tuesday to replace this rooftop unit at City Hall. h/t City of Riverton

The second bid award is for $6.7 million to rehabilitate several taxiways at Central Wyoming Regional Airport.

The city will contribute almost $89,000 toward that total, staff said, with the rest of the funding coming from the state and federal sources.

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.