Riverton council to consider $50K change order, Willow Creek sidewalks grant Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda for the meeting includes a $50,000 change order for an ongoing improvement project on Sunset Drive.

The project improves water, sewer, and storm infrastructure between Federal Boulevard and Valley Circle, according to a staff memo; it also includes curb and gutter, ADA, and pavement upgrades and replaces the Armstrong Irrigation Lateral.

Staff said the change order became necessary when crews discovered an “unmarked fiber optic bank” in the new Armstrong lateral alignment.

The issue was “significant enough to halt several aspects of the project and require altered engineered plans in order to move forward,” the memo states.

Staff noted that “the fiber optic utility company … did not locate the conflicting lines during the planning and design phase of the project, nor at the start of construction.”

The change order represents a 2.3 percent increase to the total project cost, staff said, and there is enough money in the city’s 1 percent optional sales tax fund to cover “necessary increase.”

Willow Creek sidewalks

The council will hold a public hearing before considering a resolution Tuesday supporting a Transportation Alternative Program grant application for pedestrian, safety, and drainage improvements in the area of Willow Creek Elementary School.

Staff said the money would be used to install sidewalks next to the school and “along the western pedestrian route to and from the school where none currently exist.”

The project would also improve the “pedestrian facilities at the intersection of Riverview Road and South Major Avenue,” according to the memo.

The improvements are expected to cost $800,000, with the grant covering almost $724,000.

Ordinances, resolutions

Tuesday’s agenda includes the consideration of two ordinances on third and final reading: one that allows developers to build open parking structures, and another that adopts changes to R-4 Residential Zoning rules recommended by the Riverton Planning Commission.

The council will also consider a resolution authorizing participation in the Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Asset Securities System Investment Pool.

Staff said the new fund “provides cash-management investments designed exclusively for Wyoming public entities, with its primary objective focused on the safety of public funds.”

The city currently participates in WyoStar and the Wyoming Government Investment Fund, the staff memo states, but “it is management’s responsibility to conduct periodic reviews of the city’s investments to ensure compliance with investment objectives, internal controls, reserves requirements, and fund diversification.”

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by at 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.