Riverton council considering budget adjustments during special meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

There is one item on the agenda: consideration of budget amendments for fiscal year 2021-2022.

The adjustments account for “unanticipated costs associated with projects and operations,” according to a memo from staff.

Advertisement

Rendezvous balloon

Most of the proposed amendments don’t require additional funding, as staff said the changes can be covered by “line-item transfers and funds allocated by the council through the budget adoption process.”

Only the Riverton Rendezvous Fund needs an increase to its overall budget, staff said.

They noted that the Rendezvous Committee “had to make several repairs to their equipment” this year in preparation for the annual Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally.

The equipment then “failed inspection,” staff said, requiring the purchase of a new balloon envelope.

“Thus far, the committee has raised $24,500 of their $31,000 goal,” staff said. “Because there is sufficient revenue in place, the staff requests approval for the increase. “

Advertisement

The amendment will result in an increase of $23,000 to the overall Rendezvous Fund budget, which will now sit at $62,000, staff said.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and it will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube page, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.