Riverton council agenda includes Fix Our Roads committee appointment, Willow Creek consultant selection

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a citizen appointment to the Fix Our Roads Citizens Committee: James Keralis.

Keralis’ letter of interest for the position indicates he recently retired from his job as a project manager for a commercial glazing company in Denver.

“(I) am interested in getting involved in the City of Riverton,” he wrote. “I was raised in Riverton and am happy to be back. …

“I am proficient in reading architectural drawings and believe my experience in the construction industry would be of a benefit to the road committee.”

Also on Tuesday, the council will “un-table” and consider an ordinance on third and final reading rezoning the Woodridge Estates subdivision at Pure Gas and Webbwood roads from a Planned Neighborhood Shopping District to a Commercial District.

The council will consider another ordinance on second reading that would allow for the plat and annexation of the JAC addition, which is “already adjacent to the current city limit” on the corner of South Railroad and West Monroe avenues.

There will be a public hearing Tuesday before the council considers three resolutions regarding utility rate adjustments.

The council will also consider hiring a consultant for the Safe Routes to School Transportation Alternative Program project at Willow Creek Elementary School and consider adopting council goals for the 2024 fiscal year.

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a Finance Committee meeting at 6:45 p.m. in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.