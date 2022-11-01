Riverton Community Watch focused on businesses at November meeting

(Riverton, WY) The next meeting for Riverton Community Watch will be held on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall.

On the agenda will be a discussion on implementing a Business Watch network, starting with the stores, businesses, and alleyways of Main Street and Federal.

Traci Cooper, business owner of Liberty Pawn and President of the Riverton Downtowners will be a guest speaker and will give some insight and input on “after-hours” safety and security. Riverton business owners are strongly encouraged to attend.

Advertisement

The agenda will also include a discussion on ideas and plans for 2023 RCW events and activities, establishing more neighborhood watch areas and networks, and how to work with and help the Riverton Police Department in the patroling of businesses and neighborhoods.

Riverton Community Watch is for all individuals, blocks, areas, business owners, groups and organizations who are motivated to form their own watch groups, join together and create a city-wide network for the purpose of increasing community safety and awareness in Riverton.

Greg Tallabas, who has been at the forefront of the neighborhood watch effort since his public comment before the Riverton City Council in July/August of this year, said that there had been some backlash from those confused about what RCW is really about. Tallabas has been consistently working with Mayor Richard Gard and Chief of Police Eric Murphy on neighborhood watch efforts.

“From the very start of this, I just wanted to do something,” Tallabas said. “I’ve been ‘in the life’; I know what goes on. But I just want to bring out the good in Riverton. I got paint? So I paint. I go out to my homies and friends. I connect. It’s totally good, and that’s what it’s about. Connecting and getting to know each other. Watching out for each other. That’s where it’s all gotta start.”

Advertisement

Tallabas was able to get paint from Ace Hardware donated for the graffiti paint-overs.

For more information about Riverton Community Watch, visit: RivertonWatch.org or join their Facebook group @Riverton Community Watch