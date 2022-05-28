Riverton community supports Memorial Day for local veterans

Avenue of Flags on Riverton’s Main Street.

“Riverton American Legion Post 19 organizes the display of the American Flag throughout the town of Riverton several days a year. Flags are put out by many volunteer groups in the community. Many businesses and people in the Riverton Community donate to the “Avenue of Flags”. This money is used for many projects, such as Boys State, Oratorical Contest and many other youth and community causes.” (Riverton American Legion Post 19 website).

The Riverton Veterans also put approximately 1600 flags on Veterans’ graves at Mountain View Cemetery on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Volunteers from the community are always welcome to lend their time and support. Boy Scout Troop #44 posts American flags on Veteran graves at Mountain View Cemetery.

If you or your group would like to volunteer to put out the flags, please send an email to [email protected]. If you or your business would like to donate to the Avenue of Flags send a check to “Avenue of Flags” PO Box 1017, Riverton WY 82501.