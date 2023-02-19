Riverton City Council to meet February 21

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton City Council has a busy agenda ahead of them for Tuesday, February 21. The meeting begins at 7 pm, with a Finance Committee meeting at 6:45 pm. Both meetings are open to the public and will take place in the City Hall Council Chambers.

There will be a consideration of Ordinance No. 23-001, 3rd & Final Reading: Rezone Woodridge Estates.

A Public Hearing & Consideration of 2023-2024 Liquor License Renewals.

A grant application for Police Body-worn Cameras to update their current cameras.

A Public Hearing & Consideration of Ordinance No. 23-002, 1st Reading: Replat & Annexation, JAC Addition.

A recommendation for the City Council to approve the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget Calendar.

In addition, there will be two recognitions during the meeting.

Jim Board Recognition: Tree Board and Riverton Police Officer: Awards Recognition.

The meeting agenda can be viewed here and the Finance Committee agenda here. To watch the meeting remotely, click here.