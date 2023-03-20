Riverton City Council to hear kratom presentation during regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes an ordinance on third reading for the plat and annexation of the JAC Addition on the corner of South Railroad and West Monroe avenues.

Next, there will be a public hearing before the council considers a retail liquor license ownership transfer from R&D Southside Social Club Inc. to Si Se Puede LLC for a building in the 900 block of South Federal Boulevard.

The council will also consider:

-awarding a $1.86 million bid to 71 Construction for the upcoming Davis Lane Reconstruction Project

-approving a $141,000 grant application to the Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative for Law Enforcement for mobile data terminals for the Riverton Police Department

-approving a memorandum of understanding between the City of Riverton and the Babe Ruth Baseball League

The council will hear a presentation from Riverton High School on kratom as well.

The council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.