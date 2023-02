The Riverton City Council will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a council goal-setting discussion.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.