Riverton City Council directs staff to develop a flight school at Central Wyoming Regional Airport

The City of Riverton is working on developing a flight school at Central Wyoming Regional Airport.

Public works director Brian Eggleston said the Riverton Airport Board voted unanimously last month to ask the Riverton City Council to direct staff to “look into a flight school being located on the facility.”

“Our airport division manager has already been in communication with a gentleman in Lander who’s interested in moving his operations over,” Eggleston told the council during a regular meeting Tuesday, adding, “At this point it’s very preliminary – we need to find the location to house him – but it’s fairly exciting.”

Advertisement

Flight schools are “a big draw,” Eggleston said, so the development “could be a good boon” for CWRA.

“I’m excited,” Mayor Tim Hancock said after the council directed staff to continue working on the flight school idea. “I think that’s a good direction to go. It sounds like a good opportunity. Thank you for seeking that out.”

City administrator Kyle Butterfield echoed those comments, expressing appreciation for local “efforts to find ways to ensure that Central Wyoming Regional is vibrant and also offering services that would benefit our community.”

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

Advertisement