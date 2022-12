The Red Desert Audubon Society’s Riverton Christmas Bird Count is Saturday, December 31. They will meet at McDonald’s at 7:30 am, and will meet there again at 11:15 to go out for the afternoon count at noon.

“You can join for the whole day or just the afternoon,” shared Eva Crane. “All interested in birds are welcome to attend, no matter the level of birding experience.”

Contact [email protected] for more information.

